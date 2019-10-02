Ashley Backen, Nicholas Bryant and Cole Smith were selected as the recipients of the 2019-2020 college scholarship winners by Douglas Timber Operators.
Each recipient will receive a $2,500 scholarship.
Backen graduated from Umpqua Community College's Forestry and Natural Resources Program where she was president of the forestry club, before transferring to Oregon State University to pursue a degree in Forest Management.
Bryant is a junior at Oregon State University who has worked two summers at the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
Smith is a junior at Oregon State University who is active in the OSU Society of American Foresters. He spent this summer as an intern for Roseburg Forest Products.
Applicants for the scholarship must live in Coos, Douglas or Lane County with the intention to major in a natural resources related field.
