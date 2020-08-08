Douglas Timber Operators awarded six scholarships to Douglas County students who major in a natural resources related field.
The scholarships were available to students in Coos, Douglas and Lane county.
Ashley Backen of Roseburg, Justin Helgren of Umpqua and Colton Fuller of Days Creek received $2,500 scholarships and Angus Kjos of Tenmile, Jacob Payne of Camas Valley and Ellie Kenagy of Oakland were awarded $500 each.
All students are expected to attend Oregon State University in the fall.
