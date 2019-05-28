RHS Foundation scholarships 2019

Recipients of the RHS Foundation scholarships pose for a photo. Top row, from left: Michael Bober, Wesley Kwok, Hunter Agsten, Jonathan Stone. Bottom row, from left: Jadyn McAbee, Alicia Woodring, Hannah Bartlett and Liam Gombart.

 Contributed photo

Roseburg High School Foundation selected eight seniors for its 2019 scholarships.

Hunter Agsten, Hannah Bartlett, Michael Bober, Liam Gombart and Jadyn McAbee were awarded $500 for college expenses. Alicia Woodring and Jonathan Stone each received a $1,000 Forever Indian scholarship. Wesley Kwok received a $1,000 RHS Foundation scholarship.

Agsten will attend the College of Idaho, Bartlett will study business communications at Arizona State University, Bober will attend Oregon State University. Gombart will enroll in the University of Oregon and McAbee will attend Umpqua Community College in the fall.

Woodring plans to study visual arts and graphic design at Arizona State University and Stone plans to attend George Fox University for an engineering degree.

Kwok will attend California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo for a computer science degree.

The Roseburg High School Foundation is a non profit organization with the mission to enhance and improve educational opportunities through academics, art, athletics , clubs and other activities closely associated with Roseburg High School.

