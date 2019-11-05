Elkton Charter School is hosting a Veteran's Day Program at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the high school gymnasium.
Veterans, families and anyone who would like to honor veterans are free to attend.
There will be music, speeches, veteran recognition and high school diplomas will be presented to veterans whose military service prevented them from getting a diploma.
Information: 541-584-2228.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.