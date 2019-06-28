The following students made the second semester honor roll at Elkton High School.
4.0 GPA — Ashleen Brar, Margaret Byle, Kieryn Carnes, Brooke Carter, Jayce Clevenger, Kaiylee Halstead, Olivia Humphries, Hannah Kruse, Aspyn Luzier, Samantha McCall, Spencer Moore, Sadie Olson, Angelique Perrone, Tayla Swearingen, Grace Whitley, Kassandra Yeaney.
3.5 to 3.99 GPA — Sophia Armstrong, Audriah Benning, Shaylinn Benning, Ericka Carlton-Daniels, Lance Corvinus, Garrett Dunne, Holly Garza, Alexis Halstead, Trentyn Halstead, Ashley Harper, Shelby Harper, Candace Hastings, Hannah Hendrickson, Wes Meador, Wyatt Murphy, Hayden O’Neal, Cooper Peters, Natasha Shepherd, Aidan Smith, Kade Strickland, Clairity Terrell, Paul Yearous.
