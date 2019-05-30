An Elkton man was arrested Wednesday on multiple counts of sex abuse and harrassment, following allegations of abuse by two women, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The women allege they were inappropriately touched numerous times over the course of their high school years by James Bryce Carnes, 49.
The alleged incidents took place from 2013 until 2016 at Carnes' residence.
Carnes was released from the Douglas County Jail on Thursday.
