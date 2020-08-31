Oregonians have until the end of this month to request a one-time grace period for insurance premiums now that the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services' Division of Financial Regulation has extended its emergency order.
Policy holders who need extra time to pay their premiums can apply for a 60-day grace period for each policy for past due premiums with their insurance carriers.
The emergency order will be in effect through Sept. 29.
Those who request the additional time will need to pay the entire past due amount after the 60-day grace period.
The extended emergency order is specifically for those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. While no documentation is required to prove financial hardship, insurance companies may require written or verbal confirmation.
The order requires insurance companies to pay any covered losses during the grace period and extend all deadlines for reporting claims and other communications to provide people with communication options that meet physical distancing standards.
