Events canceled or postponed due to coronavirus
Below are a few events scheduled for the weekend and next week that have been canceled due either to Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide gathering ban or a concern for public health and safety.
The South County Safety Fair, originally scheduled for Saturday at the Grocery Outlet in Myrtle Creek, has been postponed. Organizers will contact participating partners after the threat of this virus has passed to set a new date.
The ACTS 30 contest that had been scheduled for Saturday is canceled and will be rescheduled.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Fundraiser Banquet & Auction that was to be held Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds has been postponed indefinitely. In the event that the banquet is unable to reschedule, the Oregon Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will offer refunds.
Seven Feathers Casino Resort's Midget Wrestling Warriors event that was scheduled to be held Saturday has been cancelled. Organizers say all ticket holders will receive a full refund.
The 43rd Annual Benefit Car Show & Pinup/Greaser Contest that had been scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds has been canceled.
The Upper Olalla Ladies Club annual Chili Feed, a fundraiser for the Upper Olalla Historic School originally scheduled for Sunday, is canceled until further notice.
The Roseburg Public Library will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., after which it will be closed until April 1.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley will be closed March 16-31.
The Mercy Foundation Donor appreciation event, originally scheduled for Monday, has been postponed.
The YMCA of Douglas County's after school meal program has been cancelled for March 16-20 and does not operate during spring break. All after school programs have been cancelled for the next two weeks.
Monthly Growth Talks, scheduled for Wednesday at Backside Brewing Co. in Roseburg have been canceled.
