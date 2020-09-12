The Federal Bureau of Investigations is offering tips to help children learn to be safe as they navigate online education.
The FBI has a cyber citizenship program called Safe Online Surfing, or SOS, to teach third through eighth graders about safe and responsible internet usage through interactive, game-based programs.
The program covers topics such as password security, smart surfing habits and safeguarding personal information.
To access the program go to https://sos.fbi.gov.
For those with teens in the family, here are some other steps to take:
- Make sure you know what apps are on all the devices in your home.
- Check your child’s devices and accounts regularly. Parents should have the passwords to every device and every app or social media platform the student is using.
- Make clear your expectations about appropriate behavior and privacy.
- Make sure your kids keep passwords and PINs a secret from classmates. Even friends could give your password away or use it in ways you don’t want.
- Make sure they set their privacy settings to the highest levels on all devices and social media accounts. Emphasize that they should only share their thoughts and appropriate photos with friends – not friends of friends or complete strangers.
To help kids deal with cyber bullying and other threats there is Safe Oregon, a program that brings law enforcement and school officials together to help kids. You can report cyber bullying to Safe Oregon online at https://www.safeoregon.com/ There’s also information on that website about other ways you can report concerns by calling, texting or emailing. Choose the option that works best for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.