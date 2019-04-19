On April 27, birder Dave Irons will lead a trip and hold two book signings for his new book, "American Birding Association Field Guide to the Birds of Oregon."
From 8 to 10 a.m., Irons will lead a trip at Ford's Pond, located off Highway 138 and Church Road, Sutherlin. Interested parties can meet on Church Road.
Irons will hold book signings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Books Gallery, 220 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin and from 2 to 4 p.m. at While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Information: Matt Hunter, 541-670-1984
