Roseburg High School's Career Center is hosting a financial aid workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Roseburg High School Media Center.
The workshop will cover completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Most students receive the majority of their financial assistance by completing FAFSA.
All college-bound students and their parents are encouraged to attend.
Information: Jim Early, 541-440-4155.
