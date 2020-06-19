Local fire departments will be actively training in wildland fire exercises on Reservoir Hill from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Roseburg Fire Department, Douglas Forest Protective Association and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 will be using two portions of the hill for training, which could include burning twice per day.
"The training objectives will include refresher training on wildland firefighting tactics in conjunction with local fire agencies, continued training on command and control procedures for multi-unit incident response, and eliminating fuels in an effort to minimize the threat of an uncontrolled burn in the area," said Amy Rice, staff assistant for the Roseburg Fire Department. "This training opportunity provides the ability to not only train together, but also to improve the effectiveness of interoperability between multiple agencies."
The training locations are designed to stay on city-owned property.
