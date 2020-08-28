The U.S. Forest Service will be extending the traditional campground season in several areas due to an increased amount of visitors.
“Because of the sheer number of visitors and a need for a longer season this year, we have made the decision to extend the availability for camping wherever possible,” said Alice Carlton, Umpqua National Forest Supervisor.
Reservations, for campgrounds accepting reservations, can be made at recreation.gov.
Cottage Grove district
All campgrounds will be open until Nov. 2, weather permitting.
- Reservations for Rujada Campground and Lund Park will be available until Sept. 30 after that the sites will be first come, first served.
- Cedar Creek, Hobo and Mineral are all first come, first served. Cedar Creek Campground will open by Sept. 2.
Tiller district
All campgrounds will be open until Nov. 30, weather permitting.
- Three C Rock, Dumont, Boulder Creek, Ash Flat, South Umpqua Falls, Cover Camp, Three Horn and Devil Flat are all first come, first served.
Diamond Lake district
Closing dates vary and weather may cause earlier closing.
- Broken Arrow will close Sept. 13 and go to first come, first served on Sept. 8.
- Bunker Hill, Clearwater Falls, East Lemolo, Inlet, Kelsay Valley and Whitehorse Falls will be reservation only until Sept. 7 and then go to first come, first served and are expected to close Oct. 28.
- Diamond Lake will go to first come, first served on Sept. 8. The south end campground will close Sept. 13 and the north end closes on Oct. 28.
- Poole Creek and Thielsen View will close Oct. 28, the water will be off Sept. 30 and reservation are needed until Sept. 7.
- Toketee Lake is open year round and will require reservations until Oct. 12.
North Umpqua District
- Apple Creek, Hemlock Lake, Hemlock Meadows, Lake in the Woods, White Creek and Wolf Creek will close Oct. 28 and are first come, first served.
- Horseshoe Bend will close Sept. 8 for repairs and reservations are required until Sept. 7.
- Bogus Creek and Canton Creek will close Oct. 28 and become first come, first served on Oct. 13.
- Boulder Flat is open year round and will require reservations until Oct. 12.
- Eagle Rock will close Sept. 28 and reservations will be available until Sept. 7.
- Island and Steamboat Falls are first come, first served year round.
People who want to visit the forest late in the season are asked to call the local ranger district between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for the most up-to-date information and conditions.
Cottage Grove district can be reached at 541-767-5000, Diamond Lake district can be reached at 541-498-2531, North Umpqua district at 541-496-3532, Tiller district at 541-825-3100 and the supervisor’s office at 541-957-3200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.