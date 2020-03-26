The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service has paused all spring prescribed fire efforts on national forest lands across Oregon and Washington.
These lands include 17 National Forests, a national scenic area, a national grassland and two national volcanic monuments.
According to John Giller, director of fire and aviation Management for the Pacific Northwest Region of the USDA Forest Service, the pause is to help protect higher-risk groups, such as the elderly and those with respiratory conditions.
