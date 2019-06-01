Roseburg Scottish Rite announced four winners of the 2019 Douglas County scholarship.
Sarah Michaels of Days Creek is a dietary nutrition student at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at the University of Idaho.
Katelyn Buxton of Canyonville will continue her studies in library sciences at Umpqua Community College.
Paris Coleman of Roseburg will pursue a bachelor's in forestry at Oregon State University.
Umpqua's Madeline Gibbs will continue her studies at Oregon State University.
Selections were based on academic standing and community and school involvement.
