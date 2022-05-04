Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Marine Deputies will hold free boat safety inspections over three consecutive Saturdays.
Inspections will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Winston Bi-Mart, 391 NW Douglas Blvd.; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at the Sutherlin Bi-Mart, 388 E. Central Ave.; and 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg.
The purpose of the event, according to the press release, will check for approved life jackets, working fire extinguishers, approved type IV floatation devices, approved sound producing equipment and working engine blower fan.
“This is a great way to ensure you have all of the required safety equipment, learn about lifejacket safety or boating laws and ask marine deputies any boating related questions you might have,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said.
Upon passing the inspection, boaters will be provided their 2022 inspection sticker. Deputies can assist with proper registration number and sticker placements.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
