Mike Brown of Green tosses a Christmas tree into a recycling dumpster at Sherm’s Thunderbird Market in Roseburg in this file photo from 2018. Roseburg Disposal will again offer free Christmas tree drop-off locations as well as curb-side pick up for a fee.
Roseburg Disposal will again offer free Christmas tree drop-off locations as well as curb-side pick up for a fee.
Ten large dumpsters will be set up around Roseburg for residents to drop off whole trees for free. These bins will be available Monday through Jan. 10.
Drop locations are available at:
Legion Field on Northwest Stewart Parkway, Roseburg.
In front of Hucrest School, 1810 NW Kline St., Roseburg.
Corner of Calkins Ave. and Cherry Drive, Roseburg.
Totem Market, 5581 NE Stephens St., Winchester.
Sherm’s Thunderbird Parking Lot, 2553 NW Stewart Pkwy., Roseburg.
Kowloon’s Restaurant, 2686 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg.
Former Umpqua Auction, 1028 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
Rose Street by the old Safeway
Redeemer’s Cinema Parking Lot, 3041 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg
Gaddis Park, 800 NW Highland St., Roseburg.
Trees will be recycled into mulch, so the company urges residents to remove everything from the tree before disposal. Roseburg Disposal also asks that no garbage, metal stands, ornaments, lights, flocking, plastic bags or other refuse be added to these dumpsters.
Roseburg Disposal will also offer home and business pick up for $15. Trees must be bare and cut into 4 foot or shorter lengths.
This service will be offered free of charge through Sunday, Jan. 8.
