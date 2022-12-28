221228-nrr-treerecycle

Mike Brown of Green tosses a Christmas tree into a recycling dumpster at Sherm’s Thunderbird Market in Roseburg in this file photo from 2018. Roseburg Disposal will again offer free Christmas tree drop-off locations as well as curb-side pick up for a fee.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review file photo

Roseburg Disposal will again offer free Christmas tree drop-off locations as well as curb-side pick up for a fee.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.