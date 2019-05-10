OAKLAND
Free woods tour on May 18
The Douglas County Small Woodlands Association will host a free local woods tour on May 18.
The free tour will begin at 7:30 a.m. with coffee, doughnuts and a pre-tour discussion at the home of David Jones and Careasia Parker, 3724 Hogan Road, Oakland. At 8:30 a.m., participants will break up into three groups and travel to each host’s property to discuss unique challenges and rewards of family forest ownership. After visiting each host’s property, all will return to David Jones and Careasia Parker’s home for a lunch and wrap up discussions.
The tour will focus on:
- History of Family Forest Ownership — Challenges and Rewards
- Converting Oak Woodlands to Conifer & Managing for Oak Woodlands
- Dealing with Invasive Species
- Pond Development for Fire Protection and Wildlife
- Christmas Tree Farm Conversion to Forest — Thinning Strategies
- Making Bio-char from slash
- Road Development and Replacing Culverts
- Drought Strategy, Tree Planting, and more
The tour is free, but registration is required. Email oswaevents@gmail.com or call 503-588-1813 by May 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.