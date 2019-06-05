A free Medicare 101 seminar, hosted by the Douglas County Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) team will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 at the UCAN offices, 280 Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg.
If you are new to Medicare or needing to enroll soon, or are an employer or medical office manager and have questions about Medicare, the seminar can help you answer those questions.
The training is designed to help people make the best choices for their needs and help maximize health care benefits.
SHIBA volunteers host Medicare 101 seminars throughout the year and volunteers are available by phone to set up one-on-one appointments during the workweek.
Seating is limited; register for the seminar by calling 541-492-2102 or email shiba@ucancap.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.