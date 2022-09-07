Friday may be half-day for Roseburg School District SAM TEMPLE The News-Review Sam Temple Sep 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roseburg School District may have to send children home this Friday as new Oregon Occupational Health and Safety rules have temperature thresholds for students in classrooms.These new rules have been enacted to prevent heat-related illnesses in the workplace. With the local forecast predicting hotter than usual weather, the students may find themselves at risk.The district has announced to parents this half day would be similar to a snow day in that no remote learning will be accessible during the closure.Determination on closure will happen Thursday during school hours.If the earlier closure takes place, release times would be:Roseburg High School, 12:45 p.m.Fremont and Jo Lane, 12:20 p.m.All elementary schools, 1:30 p.m.Parents are encouraged to make plans accordingly.Activities planned for later in the day, when temperatures begin to fall, will likely be able to proceed as normal. Sam Temple can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Student Parents Threshold School School District Rule District Learning Sam Temple Follow Sam Temple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sold: Dogwood Motel to soon change ownership Fire near Roseburg Forest Products facility in northern California growing steadily End of an era: Chuck's Texaco closes up shop Honoring the lives of three people who died in car crash in Myrtle Creek Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NuScale Power, Habboush Group and ENTRA1 form Strategic Alliance Friday may be half-day for Roseburg School District Clayton Wilson gets ace during round at Bar Run Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and Equity Residential to Develop Three Luxury Rental ... Lightning ignites six fires in South Douglas County
