A Friday night fire in the Cleveland Rapids Road area northwest of Roseburg destroyed a workshop and at least one vehicle.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 was dispatched to the report of a shed on fire just before 10:30 p.m. The first crew to arrive found that it was a workshop and firemen worked to protect several nearby outbuildings and vehicles.
Fire department officials said crews were able to knock down a majority of the fire with their initial attack using multiple hose lines.
The shop had tools and car parts inside. The building and contents suffered major damage. One vehicle was a total loss, it that was involved with fire when crews first arrived.
Officials said the fire department responded with three fire engines, two tenders and one command unit with a total of 11 personnel.
Crews were unable to determine a cause of the fire. An estimate of the amount of damage was not available.
