New funding of $3 million to help small businesses and microenterprises get their products and services up off the ground is ready to be administered through a partnership between Business Oregon and a private nonprofit that supports Coos, Curry and Douglas counties, CCD Business Development Corporation.
“We’ve only opened marketing today, which will continue through the end of the month,” said Bryan Sykes, CCD Business Development assistant director. Applications will open at 8 a.m. Jan. 23 and close at 5 p.m. Jan. 27.
A microenterprise is a small business with very few or no employees and is difficult to define as it can be street vendors and performers, independent plumbing contractors and dowsers, and everything in between.
The funding for this program comes from the CARES Act allocations to Oregon’s Community Development Block Grant for communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve created a landing page for the Statewide SBMA program at www.ccdbusiness.org/oregonsbma that contains qualification criteria, required items and program information,” said Sykes. “Business Oregon has also built a page to promote the program at Business Oregon: CDBG-CV Statewide Emergency Small Business & Microenterprise Grant Program: Small Business & Microenterprise Grant Program (SBMA): State of Oregon.”
Many assistance services are available for people interested in utilizing these funds.
For more information on these grants and their availability please contact the CCD Business Development Corporation at 1-888-263-0971 or at https://tinyurl.com/2ar9wfty for assistance.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
