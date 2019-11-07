After a one-year hiatus, the Future First Citizen Scholarship will return to Roseburg High School.
The RHS Foundation will recognize five seniors as future leaders, volunteers, supporters and role models during the RHS Foundation Scholarship Banquet in March.
"The RHS Foundation is very excited to add the Future First Citizen project to our support of the community's youth and their future successes," RHS Foundation President Brian Prawitz said in a press release. "This award will also rejuvenate our annual celebration and fundraising event with the goal of increasing recognition fo our most deserving students and growing scholarships in 2020 and into the future."
The first Future First Citizen recognition was awarded about two decades ago as a part of the Chamber Of Commerce's annual First Citizen banquet. Due to several factors the award was not handed out last year, according to a press release from the RHS Foundation.
