Geneva Academy released its second quarter honor roll.
Students in secondary school with a 3.7 GPA or higher made the Headmaster's Honor roll, and those with a GPA of 3.3-3.69 made regular honor roll.
In grammar school, students with all A's made Roll A, and those with A's and no more than two B's made Roll A-B.
12th Grade
3.7 or higher — Heidi Duclos, Kaitlyn Riley.
11th Grade
3.7 or higher — Aidan Allen.
10th Grade
3.7 or higher — Maggie Sewell, Jonathan Yun, Heidi Lester.
3.33.69 — Bryson Trenkle, Allen Boice.
Ninth Grade
3.7 or higher — Benjamin Boice, Grace Kitchens, Evan Chapin.
3.3-3.69 — Kennady Trenkle, Gary Church, Cadence Gouge.
Eighth Grade
3.7 or higher — Nolia Nibblett.
3.3-3.69 — Justus Ryan, Cayden Eckel, Simon Binford, Oliver Sommer.
Seventh Grade
3.7 or higher: Timothy Johnson Kroeker.
3.3-3.69: Joseph Fusco, Kevan Trenkle, Hudson Allen.
Sixth Grade
Roll A — Abe Church, Tim Kitchens.
Roll A-B — Justice Sorensen, Faith Warren.
Fifth Grade
Roll A — Skyla Stokes, Karis Sommer, Kyrra Tucker.
Roll A-B — Trinity Ryan.
Fourth Grade
Roll A — Brooke Sexton, Electro Veloria, McKinley Mauch, CaiCai Tongio.
Roll A-B — Serenity Ryan, Gabriel Abrio, Katelyn Tipping.
Third Grade
Roll A — Kassandra Manoos.
Roll A-B — Sophia Shook, Caelia Stokes, Maggie Brady,
Second Grade
Roll A — Nate Church, Hannah Cuyugan, Callan Kirkendall, Elianna Lantz, Colton Mauch, Coop Cornutt, Simon Richards, Daisy Roberts, Engine Veloria.
Roll A-B — Reed Kroeker Johnson, Alex Tucker, Adrian Allen, Louis Hudson, Grace Bailey, Phoebe Gage, Naomi Harmon, Kassie Tipping, Camden Stratton, Tysen Ikola.
First Grade
Roll A — Raphael Abrio, Crowder Anderson, Elijah Cuyugan, Chanelle Dela Cruz, Jezreel Johnson, Violet Kroeker Johnson, Aliyana Kimball, Celina Lantz, Matteo Ramirez, Pierce Sexton, Zeke Vaugn, Jordan Fusco, Cait Harris, Liam Jacobs, Madison Wells.
Roll A-B — Tristan Eckel, Melissa Shook,
