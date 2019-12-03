Geneva Academy will host a kindergarten open house from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at 3075 N.W. Witherspoon Ave. in Roseburg.
It's part of a series of monthly open houses as part of the enrollment process for the 2020-2021 school year.
Parents can visit the classroom with their child to learn about the local private school.
Information: 541-637-7500 or genevaroseburg.com.
