These are the students who made the honor roll during the fourth quarter at Geneva Academy
Headmaster’s Honor Roll, 3.7 GPA or above — 12th grade: Heidi Duclos, Kaitlyn Riley. 11th Grade: Aidan Allen. 10th Grade: Heidi Lester, Maggie Sewell. Ninth Grade: Grace Kitchens. Eighth Grade: Nolia Nibblett, Timothy Johnson, Justus Ryan. Seventh Grade: Carson Yraguen.
Honor Roll, 3.3-3.69 GPA — 10th Grade: Allen Boice, Bryson Trenkle, Jonathan Yun. Ninth Grade: Evan Chapin, Kennedy Trenkle, Eighth Grade: Sean Hazen. Seventh Grade: Joseph Fusco.
Honor Roll A, Grammar School students with all A’s — First Grade: Raphael Abrio, Elijah Cuyugan, Jezreel Johnson, Aliyana Kimball, Celina Lantz, Matteo Ramirez, Pierce Sexton, Zeke Vaughn, Chanelle Dela Cruz, Violet Kroeker, Melissa Shook, Liam Jacobs; Second Grade: Hannah Cuyugan, Colton Mauch, Alex Tucker, Engine Veloria, Cooper Cornutt, Elianna Lantz, Daisy Roberts, Phoebe Gage, Simon Richards, Reek Kroeker; Third Grade: Kassandra Manoos, Sophia Shook, Heaven Bodine, Seth Monteiro, Atlas Hicks; Fourth Grade: Brooke Sexton, Electro Veloria, CaiCai Tongio, McKinley Mauch, Serenity Ryan; Fifth Grade: Karis Sommer, Skyla Stokes, Kyrra Tucker, Trinity Ryan; Sixth Grade: Timothy Kitchens
Honor Roll A-Bm Grammar School students with A’s and no more than 2 B’s — First Grade: Madison Wells, Jordan Fusco; Second Grade: Grace Bailey, Camden Stratton; Third Grade: Mason Wells, Zoe Robinson; Fourth Grade: Rachel Hazen, Sarah Yun; Fifth Grade: Colleen Abrio, Kellen Garrett, Noelle Kroeker, Elie Warren; Sixth Grade: Emma Boice, Faith Warren, Aubry Vaughn, Justice Sorensen, Samuel Monteiro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.