An 11-year-old Roseburg girl was cited by Roseburg police after she reportedly used a stun gun on a 10-year-old boy while attending a football game at Jo Lane Middle School Wednesday afternoon.
Roseburg police said the attack appeared to be unprovoked.
The girl was cited for second-degree unlawful use of an electrical stun gun, tear gas or mace and was released to a parent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.