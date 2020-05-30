Glendale High School's graduation celebration video will be posted online June 3 and a celebratory parade will be held June 5.
The graduation video will be available on the district website, www.glendale.k12.or.us, and the Glendale School District #77 Facebook page.
The parade will start at 6 p.m. June 5 at the high school, to the elementary school, down main street and back to the high school. People are encouraged to view the parade and celebrate the Glendale High School class of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.