GLIDE — Students in the Glide School District can pick up grab-and-go breakfast and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon at the high school.
The meals will be available Monday through Thursday.
Students starting school on-site Sept. 8 will be provided meals inside the building. Curbside meals will continue to be available to distance learning students.
Glide School District will start on-site instruction for kindergarten through third grade and seventh through 12th grade. Grades 4-6, and those who do not feel safe returning to school, will participate in distance learning.
