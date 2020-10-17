Several local golfers converged on Roseburg Country Club in an effort to raise money for the Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K-9 programs Saturday afternoon.
A total of 84 golfers (21 teams) took part in the four-person scramble Saturday for the inaugural event.
“It was great to get some recognition for and raise some income for these programs,” said organizer Tyler Goode of Umpqua Valley Financial.
