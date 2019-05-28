Elkton High School senior Grace Whitley received a $2,500 P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, which she will use for her education at Oregon State University.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for high school senior females to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the United States or Canada in the next academic year.
Whitley is the daughter of Shane and Melissa Whitley and was recommended for the scholarship by Chapter FP in Roseburg. She plans to study history and religious studies.
