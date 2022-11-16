breaking Gunman arrested without incident in downtown Roseburg DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Nov 16, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Local law enforcement officials respond to an incident in downtown Roseburg on Wednesday. MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review Roseburg Police officers leave downtown Roseburg after responding to an incident on Wednesday. MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roseburg police and Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man Wednesday morning in downtown Roseburg after he walked into a business on Southeast Jackson Street carrying a gun.Southeast Jackson was blocked off from Southeast Washington and Southeast Cass avenues while authorities dealt with the potential gunman.No further information was immediately available. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gunman Douglas County Jackson Work Weaponry Avenue Police Deputy Sheriff Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers T3 Construction is Hiring! Most Popular In-N-Out opens in Roseburg Two on administrative leave, Bernal due in court Nov. 22, after shootout, hostage situation in Green Skarlatos concedes, Drazan holds onto hope in November election Minivan crashes through windows at 7 Seven Thai Restaurant Brandan Todd Blanchfill Special Sections Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News FBC Glance Homelessness: Oregon's next governor focuses on vexing issue Lattice to Host Virtual Seminar on Industrial Cybersecurity Trends, Standards, and Resiliency in FPGAs UCC men's basketball preview Illinois 100, McNeese St. 38
