Hannah Bartlett, a Roseburg High School senior, was selected as the 2019 recipient of the Nicholas J. Goirigolzarri Memorial Scholarship.
Bartlett will use the $1,500 scholarship to study business communications and public relations at Arizona State University.
Bartlett, the daughter of Bill and Gwen Bartlett, has a 4.0 GPA and was involved in volleyball, track and multiple clubs on campus.
The annual scholarship is awarded to a Roseburg High School senior who exemplifies Goirigolzarri's passion for life, leadership and service to community and country with plans to pursue a post-secondary education.
Goirigolzarri was a 2006 RHS graduate who went on to the Air Force Academy. After college, he served in the Air Force Space Operations group and played on the US Air Force Sevens Rugby Team. His life was cut short at 25 by a rare form of leukemia.
This scholarship will again be available in February of 2020 for a Roseburg High School senior.
