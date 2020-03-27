Teachers and teacher teams can now apply for the 2020 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which will award money to 18 public school teachers or teams focused on skilled trades.
Applications are available online at hftforschoolsprize.org until May 13.
Nearly 2,000 teachers from 49 states applies in the first three years of the prize and more than 150 teachers and programs have been recognized.
A total of $2.5 million in cash has been awarded thusfar, which has served ore than 54,000 students. This year the program will award $1 million.
The 2020 prize will award three grand prize winners $100,000 each, with $70,000 for the trades program at the school and $30,000 to the teacher. There will be 15 additional prized of $50,000.
There will be three rounds of judging, each scored by independent panels of reviewers. Applicants ranking in the top 50 will be announced on July 14. They will advance to a finalist round and will be asked to complete a second set of learning modules. The finalists will then be narrowed to the top 18. Three grand prize winners and 15 additional prize winners will be announced in October. Harbor Freight Tools for Schools does not determine the finalists or winners.
