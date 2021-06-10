Glide Revitalization will be available Friday through Monday to help area residents affected by the Archie Creek Fire who still have questions about applying for federal disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
In-person assistance will be available at Glide Revitalization's headquarters at the old Glide Middle School, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Monday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Walk-in appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the event. Masks or face coverings will be required. Sign language and Spanish interpreters will also be available upon request.
People who are unable to attend but still need assistance can also reach out to FEMA directly at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). FEMA specialists are available 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. PST seven days a week.
