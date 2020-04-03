Students who will be seniors during the 2020-2021 school year can apply for a one-year appointment as student adviser to the Oregon State Board of Education.
The student adviser must be in good academic standing and as expected to attend board meetings beginning in August to assist the board in analyzing policies, proposals and requests.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. June 1. Information: 503-910-8135.
