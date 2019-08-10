Registration for high schools in the Roseburg school district take place from Tuesday, Aug. 20 until Friday, Aug. 23.
Rose School registration will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
The first day of school for freshmen is Tuesday, Sept. 3. Sophomores, juniors and seniors will begin classes Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Students new to Roseburg High School should call 541-440-4131 starting Aug. 6 to schedule an appointment to enroll.
Registration times for Roseburg High School for students are based on the first letter of the last name.
On Aug. 20, students with last names starting with M, A, T, Y, Z, H, O, Q can register. From 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. students whose last name begin with M, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for A, T, Y, Z, and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for H, O, Q.
On Aug. 21 registration starts for students with last names starting with P, V, B, N, G, I, R, U. Students with last names starting with P and V can register from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., B and N from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and G, I, R, U from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Students whose last name start with C register Aug. 22 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., K no Aug. 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and last names W and E from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.
On Aug. 23 registration starts with students whose last name start with D and J, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., students with a last name that begins with S register from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 23. The final people to register will have a last name starting with L or F, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 23.
There will be detours for southbound traffic at exit 124 on Interstate 5 during this time, parents are advised to take this into consideration.
Parking registration will be Aug. 22 for seniors and Aug. 23 for juniors.
