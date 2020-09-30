Elevated temperatures and lowering humidities slowed progress on containment on both the Archie Creek and Thielsen fires Tuesday.
Crews — with the help of air support — scrambled to deal with a flare-up on the northeastern edge of the Archie Creek Fire in the Zig Zag Creek and Trapper Creek areas. Heavy equipment and hand crews continued to tie together existing fire lines along the eastern and southern flanks of the fire.
The Archie Creek Fire remained at 131,542 acres as of Wednesday morning and was at 73% containment. There are currently 836 personnel on the fire continuing patrol and mop-up efforts as well as continuing work to remove hazard trees along road corridors.
“We’re doing good patrols, making sure we keep everything in check,” said Mark Jamieson, Planning Operations Section Chief for the Southern Area Red incident command team.
The Thielsen Fire was at 9,974 acres as of Wednesday morning, an increase of three acres from a day earlier. It is at 69% containment with 255 personnel working on that fire.
Crews on the fire north and east of Diamond Lake continue to focus on completing fire lines and mopping up hot spots near the fire’s perimeter.
Highway 138 East between Idleyld Park and Steamboat Creek remain in a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation order, as do all residents of Rock Creek Road and those in the Diamond Lake area. These are the last remaining evacuation orders pertaining to the fires. The causes of both fires remain under investigation.
A thick layer of smoke pushed back into the Umpqua Basin Tuesday as a result of three major fires burning in northern California: the Slater/Devil fires burning on the Oregon/California border south of Cave Junction, the Red Salmon Complex southeast of Eureka, California, and the nearly 950,000-acre August Complex burning southwest of Redding, California.
DFPA raises IFPL to Level IIThe Douglas Forest Protective Association announced it will increase the Industrial Fire Protection Level to IFPL II effective at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
The IFPL II order will apply on all private, county, state, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands protected by DFPA. Between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., the use of power saws (except at loading sites), feller-bunchers with rotary head saws, cable yarding, blasting, and the cutting, grinding or welding of metal are prohibited.
A fire watch of at least two hours will be required under IFPL II at the end of the work day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.