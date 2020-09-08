IDLEYLD PARK — Jack Allen Lawrence was found alive by hunters Monday afternoon near Emile Shelter in the mountains outside of Glide.
The 82-year-old man was reported missing Sunday, when he didn't return home Saturday.
The hunters learned Lawrence was missing when they were contacted by Search and Rescue crews early Monday.
They gave Lawrence food and water and drove to an area where they had cell reception to call for help around 11:30 a.m. Searchers were able to locate Lawrence shortly after.
Deputies learned that Lawrence had gotten his 1990 Toyota pickup stuck on a downed tree Friday evening and when he got out, he fell about 50 feet down an embankment. Rescue crews were able to get Lawrence back up to the roadway where he received medical attention.
Lawrence's Pomeranian, Trigger, was located unharmed in the pickup. Lawrence was in good condition, but transported to Mercy Medical Center for evaluation.
Lawrence was described as an avid outdoorsman.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by several citizens, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, Glide Fire Department and Umpqua Valley Ambulance.
