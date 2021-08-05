An Annual Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Social will be held at the Upper Olalla Historic Schoolhouse, 367 Sabrina Lane, Winston, from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 15.
The ice cream social will be hosted by the Upper Olalla Ladies Club and donations will be accepted with proceeds going to the maintenance and preservation of the school.
The 109 year old school held classes for grades one through eight from 1913 to 1950, with classroom sizes ranging from as few as three pupils to as many as 29. Children walked or rode horseback to school, with some coming from as far away as 5 miles. Historic papers and photos will be on display.
More info: 541-679-9825.
