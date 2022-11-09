In-N-Out opens in Roseburg on Thursday SAM TEMPLE The News-Review Sam Temple Author email Nov 9, 2022 Nov 9, 2022 Updated 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The In-N-Out Burger is opening at 10:30 a.m. Thursday 2844 NW Aviation Drive in Roseburg.There will be indoor seating for 74 and outdoor seating for another 70 guests, as well as a drive-thru window.In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burger Esther Snyder Location Harry Arizona Texas Utah In-n-out Burger Seating Daily Gastronomy Guest Sam Temple Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217. Author email Follow Sam Temple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN CITY OF CANYONVILLE T3 Construction is Hiring! Most Popular Two shot during several-hours standoff in Green District neighborhood Reedsport mayor candidate answers questions about his past PacifiCorp settles with two families who were victims of Archie Creek Fire Guest column: The broken promise of salmon hatcheries Cutting-edge competition held at the old Kruse Farms Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News In-N-Out opens in Roseburg on Thursday Top 25 Fared Women's Top 25 Fared Providence and Premier, Inc. Join CommonSpirit to Support the Development of the Healthcare Workforce NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule
