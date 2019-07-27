CAMAS VALLEY — An inclusive playground is nearing completion at Camas Valley Charter School, and will be ready for students to use when school starts in September.
“This school and board strongly believe that all children should have a place to play and learn and be accepted,” Camas Valley Charter School Vice Principal Tyler Ochs said.
Children with various disabilities will be able to use this playground.
The school received $70,000 in grants from local organizations and installation costs were lowered with the help of community members.
An official opening will follow during the school year. Ochs said they hope to bring former Superintendent Patrick Lee back for the ceremony, because he played a big part in the project that has been two years in the making.
