There will be an increased police presence at Winston Middle School and Douglas High School on Thursday after a threat was allegedly directed at the two schools.
A community member informed law enforcement about a specific person who allegedly made the threat. Winston Police Department investigated, but could not substantiate the threat.
Winston-Dillard School District has implemented its crisis management plan and there will be an increased presence of Winston Police on the campuses.
"The district's main concern is protecting the safety of our students and staff," a press release sent out by the district read.
The person who allegedly made the threat was advised to stay away from Winston-Dillard School District campuses pending the investigation.
