EUGENE — Lane Community College's board of education unanimously adopted a resolution to name the second Monday of every October Indigenous Peoples Day during its June 17 meeting.
The resolution commemorates and honors the community college's Native American heritage, culture and community, according to a press release from the college.
The resolution was proposed by the college’s Native American Student Association and student government.
