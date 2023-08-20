DOUGLAS COUNTY — Effective Monday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association is decreasing the Industrial Fire Precaution Level to Level 3. The Public Use Restriction level will remain at Extreme.
This applies to all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM is included in this fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on industrial operators to help prevent wildfires and has specific Fire Prevention Orders or other restrictions on the BLM-administered lands.
For industry, under Level 3, the use of fire or power-driven machinery in any operation is unlawful unless such use is in compliance with the following:
For a restricted shutdown:
Cable yarding systems, except that gravity-operated logging systems using non-motorized carriages or approved motorized carriages may operate between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. under certain conditions.
These are also permitted starting at 8 p.m. and ending at 1 p.m. the following day:
Power saws at loading sites.
Loading or hauling of any product or material.
Blasting, welding, cutting or grinding of metal.
Any other spark-emitting operation not specifically mentioned.
For the public, with the PUR at Extreme, these are prohibited:
Non-industrial power saw usage.
Cutting, grinding or welding of metal.
Cutting, trimming, or mowing of dried, cured grass.
Operation of power-driven machinery for non-industrial improvement or development on private property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.