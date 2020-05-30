George Fox University is hosting a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. June 4 for people interested in teaching careers.
To get access to the virtual information meeting register at https://forms.gle/gQ6r3s3K8fcpb4eZ7.
The meeting is specifically for those interested in attending the elementary education degree program virtually for a bachelor's degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.