Jessica Ann Wagoner of Oakland was named to the Dean's Honor Roll at Fort Hays University in Hays, Kansas, for the spring 2019 semester.
Wagoner is a senior with a general studies major focusing on health promotion.
The Dean's Honor Roll is only for undergraduate students with 12 or more credit hours and a minimum 3.6 grade point average for the semester.
Fort Hays State, one of six state university in the Kansas Board of Regents system, serves about 15,000 students.
