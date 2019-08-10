Registration for Joseph Lane Middle School will take place Wednesday, Aug 21. Students who attend Fremont will register on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Incoming middle school students at Roseburg Public Schools will start school Tuesday, Sept. 3, while seventh and eighth graders begin classes on Sept. 4.
Late registration will be Tuesday, Sept. 3, at both schools. Registration for the middle schools is based on the first initial of the last name.
At Jo Lane students whose last name start with A can register from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., last name B-C from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., D-G from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., H-K from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., L-N from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., O-R from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., S-T from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., U-Z from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and anyone unavailable to attend during the day from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
At Fremont students whose last name start with S-T can register from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., last name U-V from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., W-Z from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., A-C from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., D-F from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., G-K from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., L-O from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., P-R from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., and anyone unable to attend at designated time from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Students new to Fremont's attendance area who have not pre-enrolled for the 2019-2020 school year can call the Counseling Center at 541-440-4062 to make an appointment to set up classes. Registration appointment will be scheduled between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
There will be detours for southbound traffic at exit 124 on Interstate 5 during this time, parents are advised to take this into consideration.
