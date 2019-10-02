Teachers of students from kindergarten through 12th grade may submit work for the 13th annual NewArt Northwest Kids exhibition at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art in Eugene.
Art must be received by Jan. 31, 2020, and will be displayed from March 18 to Sept. 13, 2020. Selected student artists will be honored with an opening reception on April 18.
The theme of the exhibit is My Story through Art. Student are encouraged to take it in many different directions.
The art work can be created in a variety of two-dimensional media, including painting, prints, digital art, illustration and collage. Students also need to fill out an entry form to provide context about the work.
Museum staff will select a maximum of 50 pieces for the show.
Information: Hannah Bastian at hbastian@uoregon.edu or 541-346-6443.
