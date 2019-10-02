School groups can visit the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art in Eugene on Wednesday through Friday for $3 per student.
The tours are inquiry-based, led by exhibition interpreters and can be combined with studio activities relating to one of the four themes.
The themes of the tour are artful animals, Asia explorers, artful literacy and world cultures.
Scholarships and subsidized transportation are available to the schools.
Information: http://jsma.uoregon.edu/guided-school-tours.
